GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Emilyd Transport Ltd
Notice ID: 11155304

Emilyd Transport Ltd of57 Hintlesham Drive, Felixstowe, IP11 2YWis applying to change an existing licence as follows: 
To add an operating centre to keep 11 goods vehicles and 11 trailers at Macintyre TransportLtd, Hodgkinson Road,Felixstowe, IP11 3QT. Owners or occupiers ofland (including buildings)near the operatingcentre(s) who believe thattheir use or enjoymentof that land would beaffected, should makewritten representations tothe Traffic Commissionerat Hillcrest House, 386Harehills Lane, Leeds,LS9 6NF, stating theirreasons, within 21 days ofthis notice. Representorsmust at the same timesend a copy of theirrepresentations to theapplicant at the addressgiven at the top of thisnotice. A Guide to MakingRepresentations isavailable from the TrafficCommissioner’s office.

