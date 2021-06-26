News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Emirates Logistics Services
Notice ID: 10957380

Emirates Logistics Services Ltd of Unit 3, Suite 11B, Orwell House, Ferry Lane, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 3QU is applying for a licence to use Unit 5, East Anglian Freight Terminal, Parker Avenue, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 4HF as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 10 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Previously unissued photo dated 16/05/2021 of Health Secretary Matt Hancock with adviser Gina Colada

Video

Matt Hancock faces calls to resign after allegation of affair with aide

Brad Jones

Author Picture Icon
Alex Jay purchased the derelict property which was shown on the BBC 1 programme at a London auction 

Ipswich home transformed on BBC's Homes Under the Hammer

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
An aerial view of Ipswich Town's Portman Road stadium and Ed Sheeran. Photo: PA

Suffolk Live

How can I watch Ed Sheeran's Euro 2020 gig?

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Birmingham City's Sam Cosgrove (left) and Reading's Liam Moore battle for the ball during the Sky Be

Ipswich Town Transfer News

Town considering move for Birmingham striker Cosgrove

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon