Management Procedure) (England) Order 2015 NOTICE UNDER ARTICLE 13 OF APPLICATION FOR PLANNING PERMISSION

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11063299

Proposed development at: Land South of 1 Oak Lane, The Heath, Woolpit, Bury St. Edmunds, Suffolk IP30 9BN.

Take notice that application is being made by: Nutinger UK Ltd, Mr. C. McAteer For planning permission to: Outline planning application for the erection of two detached single storey dwellings with details of access included. Matters of appearance, landscaping, layout and scale are reserved Local Planning Authority to whom the application is being submitted: Mid Suffolk District Council Planning Department, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX.

Any owner of the land or tenant who wishes to make representations about this application, should write to the council within 21 days of the date of this notice. Signatory S. Stonehouse Date 24-11-2021 Statement of owners’ rights: The grant of planning permission does not affect owners’ rights to retain or dispose of their property, unless there is some provision to the contrary in an agreement or lease.

Statement of agricultural tenants’ rights: The grant of planning permission for non-agricultural development may effect agricultural tenants’ security of tenure. ‘Owner’ means a person having a freehold interest or a leasehold interest the unexpired term of which is not less than seven years. ‘Tenant’ means a tenant of an agricultural holding any part of which is comprised in the land.