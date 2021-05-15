News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Express Appliances Ltd
Notice ID: 10932137

Alstair Gorbutt trading as Express Appliances Ltd of Unit 11 Moorside Business Centre, Eastgates, Colchester, Essex CO7 2TJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle and 0 trailers at Martells Barn, Slough Lane, Ardleigh, Colchester, Essex CO7 7RU.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

