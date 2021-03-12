News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Felixstowe Driver Recruitment Ltd
Notice ID: 10895692

Ian Atkinson trading as Felixstowe Driver Recruitment Ltd of 75 Plantation Drive, Walkford, Christchurch BH23 5SG is applying to change an existing licence as follows:
To keep an extra 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at the operating centre at Port Express Limited, Fagbury Road, Felixstowe IP11 4HQ.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Glemham Road, Sweffling

Car stolen from front of home

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon
Landlady Sharon Shipp The Chestnut Horse Great Finborough

Why one Suffolk landlady won't be reopening her pub on April 12

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon
Upthorpe Wood in Stanton at night lit by fairy lights

Food and Drink

Magical woodland restaurant opening in Suffolk this spring 

Charlotte Smith-Jarvis

person
Hughes Road, East Bergholt, blocked by a tree

Access road to A12 blocked by fallen tree

Katy Sandalls

Author Picture Icon