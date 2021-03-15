News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Florand Ltd
Notice ID: 10896406

Cristian Tudor trading as Florand Ltd of 12 Pauline Street, Ipswich, IP2 8DN is applying to change an existing licence as follows:
To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre of Orwell Crossing A14 Eastbound Nacton IP10 0DD giving a total of 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

