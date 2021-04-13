News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE (3)

Flowline Ltd
Notice ID: 10911823

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Flowline LTD trading as of Rawreth Lane, Rawreth ind Estate, Rayleigh SS69RL is applying to change an existing licence as follows. To add an operating centre to keep 7 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at Suffolk County Council Highways, Depot, Brome industrial park, Airfield ind, estate, Brome + Oakley IP23 7HN

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

