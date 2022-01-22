GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11082800

Kevin Gibson trading as Gibson Group Solutions Ltd of 10 Queen Street, Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 1SS is applying for a licence to use Roy Humphrey Car & Commercial A140 Ipswich Road, brome, Eye, Suffolk IP23 8AW as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.