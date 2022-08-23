Public Notices

Notice ID: 11191305

HADLEIGH TOWN COUNCIL

Invitation To Tender for the Guildhall Regeneration Project

Hadleigh Town Council is seeking sealed tenders from suitably qualified and experienced architects for its project to undertake the development of a regeneration project for The Guildhall, Hadleigh, Suffolk. This following a feasibility study concluded in 2021.

Applicants should make themselves familiar with the tender document available on the Town Council's website or by emailing projects@ hadleightowncouncil.gov.uk

Any interested parties should request contact with Alicja Barnes on the email address mentioned and submit their tender by 1pm on 9th September 2022. Viewing the property is recommended and any further information on the project can be viewed on hadleightownhall.co.uk/future-use-study

For details please contact Hadleigh Town Council, The Guildhall, Hadleigh, IP7 5DN, telephone 01473 823884 or email projects@ hadleightowncouncil.gov.uk