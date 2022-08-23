News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

Invitation To Tender for the Guildhall Regeneration Project

HADLEIGH TOWN COUNCIL
Notice ID: 11191305

HADLEIGH TOWN COUNCIL

Invitation To Tender for the Guildhall Regeneration Project

Hadleigh Town Council is seeking sealed tenders from suitably qualified and experienced architects for its project to undertake the development of a regeneration project for The Guildhall, Hadleigh, Suffolk. This following a feasibility study concluded in 2021.

Applicants should make themselves familiar with the tender document available on the Town Council's website or by emailing projects@ hadleightowncouncil.gov.uk

Any interested parties should request contact with Alicja Barnes on the email address mentioned and submit their tender by 1pm on 9th September 2022. Viewing the property is recommended and any further information on the project can be viewed on hadleightownhall.co.uk/future-use-study

For details please contact Hadleigh Town Council, The Guildhall, Hadleigh, IP7 5DN, telephone 01473 823884 or email projects@ hadleightowncouncil.gov.uk 

Most Read

Peterborough United have made contact with Ipswich Town about wantaway striker Tyreece Simpson.

Ipswich Town Transfer News | News

Ipswich agree £500k fee with Huddersfield for Simpson sale

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
A12 next to Colchester United's football ground.

A12

A12 set for disruption as fuel protestors plan rolling roadblock

Toby Lown

Author Picture Icon
A disappointed Lewis Price leaves the Layer Road pitch after his error contributed toTown's 1-0 defe

Football | News

Ex-Town keeper faces cancer battle

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
The crash happened in Mepal Road, Sutton

Suffolk Live News

Ipswich man seriously injured after three-vehicle crash which killed driver

Tom Swindles

Author Picture Icon