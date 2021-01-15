News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Harry’s 1 Stop Shop
Notice ID: 10867442

A PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE
Name of Applicant: 
Mrs. Paneetpal Singh
Name of Premises:
Harry’s 1 Stop Shop
Postal Address of Premises:
7 Heath Road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP4 5RZ
This application may be viewed at: 
Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:
Supply of alcohol off the premises
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 13/01/2021
Closing Date: 09/02/2021
Representations must be 
made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich 
Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

