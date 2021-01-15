APPLICATION FOR A PREMISES LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10867442

A PREMISES LICENCE/CLUB PREMISES CERTIFICATE

Name of Applicant:

Mrs. Paneetpal Singh

Name of Premises:

Harry’s 1 Stop Shop

Postal Address of Premises:

7 Heath Road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP4 5RZ

This application may be viewed at:

Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:

Supply of alcohol off the premises

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 13/01/2021

Closing Date: 09/02/2021

Representations must be

made in writing to the attention of the Licensing & Systems Officer, Ipswich

Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.