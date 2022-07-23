Public Notices

Notice ID: 11177951

THE MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 THE MARINE WORKS (ENVIRONMENTAL IMPACT ASSESSMENT) REGULATIONS 2007 (AS AMENDED)

APPLICATION FOR: Little Oakley Managed Realignment Notice is hereby given that Harwich International Port Ltd has applied to Marine Management Organisation, (MMO) for a marine licence to carry out a regulated activity under the Marine and Coastal Act 2009. The project requires an environmental impact assessment (EIA) consent and is subject to the requirement for an EIA under the Marine Works (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2007 (the EIA Regulations). An environmental statement has been prepared by the applicant.

The application is for the managed realignment of coastal flood defences at Little Oakley in the Walton Backwaters located to the south of the Stour and Orwell estuaries.

Copies of the environmental statement and the above documents can be viewed on line in the MMO's Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register

A copy of the application, environmental statement and other documents required by the EIA Regulations are also available for public inspection, free of charge, during normal office hours for at Harwich Library, Upper Kingsway, Dovercourt, Harwich, C012 3JT for a period of 42 days from the date of the first notice 22 July 2022.

Copies of the same documents may also be inspected free of charge, during normal office hours and by prior appointment at the offices of the MMO, Lancaster House, Newcastle upon Tyne, during the same period.

If printed copies of the above documents are requested, a charge (not exceeding reasonable copying costs) may be payable.

Representations in res pect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at https:// marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/ fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'make a comment? section of case reference MLA/2022/00106

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH.

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 42 days of the date of the first notice 22 July 2022;

- Quote the case reference MLA/2022/00106; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

Representations received from members of the public will be dealt with in accordance with Schedule 5 of the EIA Regulations. Copies of written representations received by MMO will be sent to the applicant and may also be made publicly available. The MMO is an appropriate authority under the EIA Regulations. In determining the application, the MMO as appropriate authority will make the EIA consent decision for the project. The MMO will also make a decision whether to grant regulatory approval (for a marine licence) under Part 4 of the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009.

