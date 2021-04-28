GOODS VEHICLE OPERATING LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10920214

Highways Assurance Limited trading as Highways Assurance Limited of Unit 6, Gipping Road, Plummers Dell, Great Blakenham, IP6 0JG is applying to change an existing licence as follows

To keep an extra 22 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Barham Lakes, Pesthouse Lane, Barham, IP6 0PF

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office

