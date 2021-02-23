News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

ILN Transport Ltd
Notice ID: 10885836

ILN Transport Ltd of 30 Kersey Road, Felixstowe IP11 2UL is applying to change an existing licence as follows: To keep an extra 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers at the operating centre at 17 Hauliers Road, Felixstowe IP11 3SF.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Ipswich Town manager Paul Lambert has been backed publicly by owner Marcus Evans. Picture: PAGEPIX

Football | Opinion

North Stander: Is it possible that Evans hasn't sacked Lambert because...

Mark Heath

Author Picture Icon
Undated handout photo issued by Cancer Research UK of 27-year-old hospital worker Bethan Goodey, who

Suffolk hospital worker recovers after 'ticking time bomb' cancer diagnosis

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Town players celebrate with Alan Judge after he had given them a first half lead.

Football

Town's 21-man EFL squad list revealed as two 'senior' players are left out

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Bury St Edmunds Rachael Bond died following a crash in February

Family pays tribute to loving mother-of-five who died following crash

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon