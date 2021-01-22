News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Imorex Shipping Services Ltd.
Notice ID: 10871389

Imorex Shipping Services Ltd., of  Block G, Dooley Road, Felixstowe IP11  3HG is applying to change an existing licence as follows:
To add an operating centre to keep 6 goods vehicles and 12 trailers at 19 Glebe Road, Huntingdon PE29 7DL.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office 

Most Read

Tributes to much-loved Laura, 28, after Covid death

Mark Boggis

Author Picture Icon

Coronavirus

Timeline: When can you expect to receive the Covid vaccine?

Sophie Barnett

Author Picture Icon

Covid rate falling across Suffolk and north Essex

Tom Potter

Author Picture Icon

Serial 'dine and dash' conman who fled hotels without paying is jailed

Michael Steward

Author Picture Icon