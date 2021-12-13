News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Ipswich Grab Hire Ltd
Notice ID: 11065100

AR Ingram trading as Ipswich Grab Hire Ltd of Copdock Enterprise Park, Old London Road, Copdock, Suffolk IP8 3JW is applying to change an existing licence as follows:

To keep an extra 3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers at the operating centre at Copdock Enterprise Park, Old London Road, Copdock, Suffolk IP8 3JW. Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

