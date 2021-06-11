News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATING LICENCE

Jak Food Services Ltd.
Notice ID: 10947620

Jak Food Services Ltd., of Unit B, Bridge Trading Estate, Great Blakenham, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP6 0NX is applying for a licence to use Unit B, Bridge Trading Estate, Great Blakenham, Ipswich, Suffolk,  IP6 0NX as an operating centre for 
3 goods vehicles and 0 trailers
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 
21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office

