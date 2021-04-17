News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

VIRTUAL AGM

LEISTON-CUMSIZEWELL TOWN COUNCIL
Notice ID: 10908360


LEISTON-CUM-SIZEWELL TOWN COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the virtual AGM of the LESTON-cum-SIZEWELL TOWN COUNCIL will be held via Zoom on Tuesday 4th May 2021 at 7.30pm.

The TOWN MEETING will take place immediately on completion of the AGM with a start time of 8.00pm. Members of the public and any organisations who may wish to report to the Town are invitaged to attend.

Please email the Clerk (townclerk@ leistontowncouncil.gov.uk) to receive an invite. 
 

Most Read

Town manager Paul Cook reacting on the touchline.

Football | Video

'I will be like Demolition Man... there will be a lot of pain' - Cook on...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon
Damian Lewis and Helen McCrory arrive at the 60th London Evening Standard Theatre Awards at the Lond

Suffolk actress Helen McCrory dies following cancer battle

Matthew Earth

Author Picture Icon
ESNEFT, which runs Ipswich Hospital, confirmed three new coronavirus related deaths on Tuesday Pict

Coronavirus

Rise in number of Covid patients in Suffolk and north Essex hospitals

Angus Williams

Author Picture Icon
Alan Judge celebrates giving Town a first half lead.

Football | Exclusive

Judge heading to Ipswich exit as contract clause could end Irishman's...

Andy Warren

Author Picture Icon