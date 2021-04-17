Public Notices

Notice ID: 10908360



LEISTON-CUM-SIZEWELL TOWN COUNCIL

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the virtual AGM of the LESTON-cum-SIZEWELL TOWN COUNCIL will be held via Zoom on Tuesday 4th May 2021 at 7.30pm.

The TOWN MEETING will take place immediately on completion of the AGM with a start time of 8.00pm. Members of the public and any organisations who may wish to report to the Town are invitaged to attend.

Please email the Clerk (townclerk@ leistontowncouncil.gov.uk) to receive an invite.

