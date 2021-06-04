GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10943676

Linas Kaukenas trading as Lika Services Ltd of Low House, Bucklesham Road, Foxhall Ipswich IP10 0AU is applying for a licence to use Yard B, The Old Council Yard, Hall Road, Debach Suffolk IP13 6JW as an operating centre for 1 goods vehicles and 0 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Dfl, at Central Licensing Office, PO Box 180, Leeds, LS9 1BU stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the website: infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/

