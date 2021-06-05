News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
NOTICE

MACIEJ JERZY WOZNIAK
Notice ID: 10943560

NOTICE TO MACIEJ JERZY WOZNIAK residing at 15 Gatacre Road, Ipswich, IP1 2LQ Court ref. no. GLW- F1490- 10

An action has been raised in Glasgow Sheriff Court by, MADLENA IVANOVA PAVLOVA SIMENOVA or WOZNIAK

Pursuer, calling as a Defender MACIEJ JERZY WOZNIAK whose last known address was 15 Gatacre Road, Ipswich, IP1 2LQ. If MACIEJ JERZY WOZNIAK wishes to defend the action or make any claim or seek any order he should immediately contact the Sheriff Clerk at Glasgow Sheriff Court, 1 Carlton Place, Glasgow, G5 9DA from whom the service copy Initial Writ may be obtained. If he fails to do so decree may be granted against him.

Signed T C Young Solicitors

7 West George Street, Glasgow, G2 1BA

Solicitor for the Pursuer 
 

