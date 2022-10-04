The Environmental Assessment of Plans and Programmes Regulations 2004 Offshore Energy Strategic Environmental Assessment

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11204506

UK Government has conducted a Strategic Environmental Assessment of a draft plan/programme to enable future renewable energy leasing for offshore wind, wave and tidal devices and licensing/leasing for seaward oil and gas rounds, hydrocarbon and carbon dioxide gas storage, and offshore hydrogen production and transport, in relevant United Kingdom waters. UK Government has decided to adopt the draft plan/programme, with the area offered restricted spatially through the exclusion of certain areas together with a number of mitigation measures to prevent, reduce and offset significant adverse impacts on the environment and other users of the sea.



This draft plan/programme was considered in the Offshore Energy Strategic Environmental Assessment 4 (OESEA4) Environmental Report. The OESEA4 Environmental Report which includes the draft plan/programme is available to download from the relevant consultation page on gov.uk via this link:- https://www. gov.uk/government/consultations/uk-offshore-energy-strategic-environmental-assessment-4-oesea4



The draft plan/programme and the OESEA4 Environmental Report was subject to public consultation between 17 March 2022 and 27 May 2022. The post consultation Government Response and a compilation of the responses received during the consultation are available to download from the relevant consultation page on gov. uk via this link:- https://www.gov.uk/government/consultations/ uk-offshore-energy-strategic-environmental-assessment-4-oesea4



A Written Statement is available to download from the UK Parliament website via this link:- http s : //que s ti on s - statements . parliament.uk/written- statement s/ detail/2022-09-22/hcws295



A copy of the adoption documents may be requested to be sent by e-mail or post (memory stick format), by emailing oesea@beis. gov.uk, telephoning 01224 254015 or writing to the address below (no charge will be made for the provision of such):-



Offshore Energy SEA 4 GR

Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy AB1

Building (Wing C)

Crimon Place, Aberdeen, AB10 1BJ

