GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Mediterranean Shipping Company (UK) Ltd
Notice ID: 10965586

Mediterranean Shipping Company (UK) Ltd of Medite House, 10 The Havens, Ransomes Europark, Ipswich IP3 9SJ is applying to change an existing licence as follows.

To add an operating centre to keep 12 goods vehicles and 12 trailers at Seven Asset Management, Hodgkinson Road, Felixstowe, Suffolk IP11 3QT.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

