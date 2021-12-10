LICENSING ACT 2003

Public Notices

Notice ID: 11064978

TAKE NOTICE that MILSOM HOTELS LIMITED has applied to Tendring District Council as the Licensing Authority for the Tendring District for the variation of the Premises Licence held in respect of The Pier Hotel situate at Pier Hotel, The Quay, Harwich, Essex, CO12 3HH

to permit the licensable activities to take place on the occasions and times as set out below:

1. To extend the licensed area so as to include the Angel Annex Building within the ambit of the licensed area; and

2. To extend the starting hours for the performance of live music, from 6pm every day to 11am every day.

Any person wishing to lodge a representation concerning this application may send this, in writing, to Tendring District Council, Licensing Section, 88-90 Pier Avenue, Clacton on Sea, Essex CO15 1TN or deliver this personally to the Council Offices at 88-90 Pier Avenue, Clacton on Sea where the Public Register is available and may be viewed during normal office hours. Any such representation must be received by the Licensing Authority no later than 5 January 2022. Please note that it is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and there is a maximum fine of £5,000 for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence