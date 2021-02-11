News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

MOYSE SURFACING
Notice ID: 10881335

OLIVER MOYSE trading as MOYSE SURFACING of Wilford Rise, Bromeswell, Woodbridge, Suffolk IP12 3DL is applying for a licence to use Castle Farm, Sutton, Suffolk IP12 3DJ as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

