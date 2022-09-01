Public Notices

Notice ID: 11194881

NATIONAL GRID ELECTRICITY TRANSMISSION PLC

SECTION 48 OF THE PLANNING ACT 2008 (AS AMENDED)

REGULATION 4, THE INFRASTRUCTURE PLANNING (APPLICATIONS: PRESCRIBED FORMS AND PROCEDURE) REGULATIONS 2009

NOTICE PUBLICISING A PROPOSED APPLICATION FOR A DEVELOPMENT CONSENT ORDER FOR THE BRAMFORD TO TWINSTEAD PROJECT

Notice is hereby given that National Grid Electricity Transmission plc (National Grid) of National Grid House, Warwick Technology Park, Gallows Hill, Warwick, CV34 6DA intends to apply to the Secretary of State for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy for a Development Consent Order (DCO) under Section 37 of the Planning Act 2008 (as amended) (the Act) to authorise the construction of the Bramford to Twinstead project. This is the second time the Notice of the Application has been published as it was originally published in January 2022 as part of the statutory consultation for the project.

Proposed development

National Grid proposes to reinforce the transmission network between the existing Bramford Substation in Suffolk, and Twinstead Tee in Essex. This would be achieved by the construction and operation of a new 400 kilovolt (kV) electricity transmission line over a distance of approximately 29km.

The reinforcement would comprise approximately 18km of overhead line (consisting of approximately 50 new pylons and conductors) and 11 km of underground cable system (consisting of 21 cables with associated joint bays and above ground link pillars).

Four cable sealing end compounds would be required to facilitate the transition between the overhead line and underground cable technology.

It is proposed that approximately 27km of existing overhead line and associated pylons would be removed as part of the proposals (25km of existing 132kV overhead line between Burstall Bridge and Twinstead Tee, and 2km of the existing 400kV overhead line to the south of Twinstead Tee). To facilitate the overhead line removal, a new grid supply point substation is required at Butler's Wood, east of Wickham St Paul, in Essex.

Two options are proposed for the new 400kV overhead line in the vicinity of Hintlesham Woods. Option 1 would utilise the alignment and pylons of the existing 400kV overhead line through the woods, whilst the existing 400kV overhead line would be re-routed to the north and west of Hintlesham Woods. Option 2 would parallel the existing 400kV overhead line to the south, with pylons located outside of the woodland and the conductors crossing the woods.

The project will include:

a) The construction of approximately 29km (Option 1) of 400kV electricity transmission line from Bramford Substation in Suffolk to Twinstead Tee in Essex (approximately 28km for Option 2), comprising of:

I. Installation of approximately 18km (Option 1) of 400kV overhead lines (approximately 17km in Option 2);

II. Installation of approximately 11km of 400kV underground cable, of which approximately 7.3km would be within the Dedham Vale Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty and the Stour Valley Project Area;

III. Construction of four Cable Sealing End Compounds along the route (Dedham Vale East, Dedham Vale West, Stour Valley East and Stour Valley West); and

IV. Modifications to, and realignment of sections of the existing 400kV overhead line.

b) Construction and operation of a new 400kV/132kV grid supply point substation at Butler's Wood east of Wickham St Paul in Essex. The grid supply point substation, alongside accompanying works, including a single circuit cable sealing end compound, replacement pylons and underground cables to tie the substation into the existing 400kV and 132kV networks.

c) Removal of approximately 25km of existing 132kV overhead line operated by UK Power Networks.

d) Removal of approximately 2km of existing 400kV overhead line.

e) Land for environmental mitigation, compensation and enhancement including Biodiversity Net Gain.

f) Temporary land use to facilitate construction activities including (but not limited to) working areas for

construction equipment and machinery, site offices, welfare, storage and access.

g) Temporary infrastructure to facilitate construction activities such as amendments to the highway including bellmouths for site access and construction access tracks/haul roads, pylons and overhead line diversions, scaffolding to safeguard existing crossings, watercourse crossings and diversions of Public Rights of Way.

h) Diversion of third-party assets and land drainage from the construction and operational footprint.

The proposed application will seek authorisation for the compulsory acquisition of land and interests in and rights over land, overriding easements and other rights, the temporary use of land, and other ancillary powers. The proposed project is an Environmental Impact Assessment (EIA) development, as defined by The Infrastructure Planning (Environmental Impact Assessment) Regulations 2017. An Environmental Statement will, therefore, be submitted as part of the proposed application, which will contain information about the environmental effects of the proposed project.

The targeted consultation will take place between Thursday 8 September 2022 and Friday 7 October 2022 (23:59). The targeted consultation will focus on the design changes proposed following the feedback received from the previous consultation which ran from 25 January 2022 to 21 March 2022. National Grid have made changes in particular in the western side of the Stour Valley section of the project. These changes comprise, moving the draft alignment further away from Alphamstone; constructing a proportion of the underground cables using trenchless construction methods; and the construction of a 3.5km temporary haul road from Sudbury Road (A131) to Henny Back Road to facilitate underground cable construction.

In addition to the proposed changes in the Stour Valley, National Grid have made a number of smaller changes to the project presented at statutory consultation. These include changes to the size of the draft Order Limits (the land we would need to build the reinforcement), identifying locations where temporary works to the existing highway network may be needed or where existing utilities need diverting, and refining the environmental areas. The documents showing the additional preliminary environmental information, plans and maps showing the nature and location of the proposed application and the changes proposed as part of the targeted consultation, will be available to download free of charge from Thursday 8 September 2022 until Friday 7 October 2022 on www.nationalgrid.com/bramford-twinstead

Reference copies will also be available to view free of charge from Thursday 8 September 2022 until Friday 7 October 2022, at the following deposit points in the vicinity of the project:

Location Opening Hours* Hadleigh Library, 29 High Street, Hadleigh, IP7 5AG Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday - 9am-5pm Thursday - 9am-6pm Saturday - 9:30am-5pm Sunday - 10am-4pm Sible Hedingham Library, 169 Swan Lane, Sible Hedingham, Halstead, C09 3PX Monday - 9am-1pm Thursday - 2pm-7pm Saturday - 9am-5pm Sudbury Library, Market Hill, Sudbury, C010 2EN Monday, Wednesday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday - 9am-5pm Tuesday - 9am-7:30pm Sunday - 10am-4pm Halstead Library, Bridge Street, Halstead, C09 1HU Monday - 9am-5:30pm Tuesday: 9am-5:30pm Thursday: 9am-1pm Friday: 9am-5:30pm Saturday: 9am-5pm

*Subject to any change in coronavirus restrictions that might impact the opening of these venues.

Printed copies of the documents, plans and maps can also be provided on request by contacting the project team on the details at the bottom of this notice. A reasonable copying charge will apply (up to a maximum of £220 for the full suite of documents). The documents can also be obtained free of charge on digital media by contacting the project team.

How to respond to the consultation

The consultation is running between Thursday 8 September 2022 and 23:59 on Friday 7 October 2022.

Responses to the consultation can be submitted by:

completing a feedback form online via the consultation website www.nationalgrid.com/bramford-twinstead

completing a paper feedback form or a free text response and posting to Freepost B TO T REINFORCEMENT

emailing us a copy of your completed feedback form or free text response to contact@bramford-twinstead.nationalgrid.com

scanning a paper copy of the response form or submitting a free text response via email at contact@bramford-twinstead.nationalgrid.com

National Grid must receive all responses by 23:59 on Friday 7 October 2022 to ensure their consideration.

When deciding on the final form of the proposed application for a development consent order for the proposed project, National Grid will take into account any response to this publicity or the consultation that is received before the specified deadline.

National Grid may be required to make copies of representations available to the Secretary of State. However, National Grid will request that personal details are not placed on the public record. Personal details will be held securely in accordance with the Data Protection Act 2018 and will be used solely in connection with the consultation process and the development of this project and, except as noted above, will not be disclosed to any third parties.

Email: contact@bramford-twinstead.nationalgrid.com

Telephone: 0808 196 1515

Website: www.nationalgrid.com/Bramford-twinstead