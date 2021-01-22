GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10869886

Geoffrey Miller trading as OPENULTRA LIMITED 43 Gracechurch Street Debenham Stowmarket Suffolk IP14 6RQ telephone number 01728 860220 is applying to change an existing licence as follows; To keep 1 goods vehicle and 1 trailer at space 62 C/o Routemaster Lorry Park Walton Avenue Felixstowe IP11 3HE.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.