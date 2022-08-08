News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
MARINE AND COASTAL ACCESS ACT 2009 APPLICATION FOR PROJECT RISSA A

ORSTED HORNSEA PROJECT THREE (UK)
Notice ID: 11185958

Notice is hereby given that Ms Eleni Antoniou of ORSTED HORNSEA PROJECT THREE (UK) has applied to the Marine Management Organisation under the Marine and Coastal Access Act 2009, Part 4, for a marine licence to undertake the construction of up to two artificial nesting structures.

Copies of the application and associated information may be viewed on line in the Public Register at www.gov.uk/check-marine-licence-register.

Representations in respect of the application should ordinarily be made by:

- Visiting the MMO public register at https://marinelicensing.marinemanagement.org.uk/mmofox5/fox/live/MMO_PUBLIC_REGISTER/search?area=3 and accessing the 'Public Representation' section of case reference MLA/2022/00287;

However, we will also accept representations via the following formats:

- By email to marine.consents@marinemanagement.org.uk; or alternatively

- By letter addressed to Marine Management Organisation, Lancaster House, Hampshire Court, Newcastle upon Tyne, NE4 7YH

In all cases, correspondence must:

- Be received within 28 days of the date of the first notice (02/08/22)

- Quote the case reference; and

- include an address to which correspondence relating to the representation or objection may be sent.

The Marine Management Organisation will pass to the applicant a copy of any objection or representation we receive. 
 

