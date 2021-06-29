Premises Licence – Variation Application

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10954511

Name of Applicant: Penelope Elizabeth Warman

Name of Premises: Victoria

Address of Premises: The Street, Earl Soham, Woodbridge, IP13 7RL

During the current Covid 19 period while the council offices are closed to the public the full application can be viewed by emailing Licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk Proposed Variation: Supply of Alcohol Monday to Sunday 11.00 to 24.00, Live & Recorded Music Monday to Sunday 11.00 to 23.30, Late Night Refreshment Monday to Sunday 23.00 to 23.30, Hours of Opening Monday to Sunday 11.00 to 24.30

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority start date 22nd June 2021 closing date 20th July 2021 Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) Riverside 4 Canning Road Lowestoft NR33 OEQ or by email to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5,000