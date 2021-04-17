News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATING LICENCE

Petre Transport Ltd
Notice ID: 10913862

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATING LICENCE

Claudiu-Petre Dumitresu trading as Petre Transport Ltd., of 20 Tranmere Grove, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP1 6DU is applying to change the existing licence as follows To change the existing operating licence from Leaping Wells, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP9 2JT to Tomo Business Services, Tomo House, Stowmarket, IP14 5AY To extend the existing licence from 2 trucks and 2 trailers to 7 trucks and 7 trailers. All of them to be kept at the new operating centre at Tomo Business Services, Tomo House, Stowmarket, IP14 5AY

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s Office 
 

