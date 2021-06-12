NOTICE OF PUBLIC CONSULTATION THE DEVELOPMENT OF LAND TO THE EAST OF BRAMFORD ROAD, BRAMFORD

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10939628



This is a public notice to inform you of a virtual public consultation which is taking place between the 14th and 20th June 2021, regarding the proposed development of land to the east of Bramford Road, Bramford, Suffolk, IP8 4AY. Suffolk County Council is proposing new residential development. The development will comprise approximately 114 homes and provide new open space and associated infrastructure.

An outline planning application will be submitted for this proposal in July. Before the application is submitted, we are inviting members of the public to view the development proposals online and have their say about the plans. The consultation is being held by Phase 2 Planning and Concertus Design and Property Ltd on behalf of Suffolk County Council. Please visit our website http://www. phase2planning.co.uk/planning-consultations-bramford. html to view the proposals and to have your say (please note the link will only be live from 7am on the 14th June until 5pm on 20th June).

For those that do not have access to the internet, please contact Phase 2 Planning and Development Ltd on freephone 0800 464 7596 and leave a message with your comments.

