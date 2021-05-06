News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Portman Logistics Ltd
Notice ID: 10924724

Portman Logistics Ltd of 40 Woodlands Road, Rougham Ind Est, Rougham, Bury St. Edmunds IP30 9ND is applying to change an existing licence as follows to add an operating centre to keep 65 goods vehicles and 75 trailers at Former Collease Rentals Site, Orwell Crossing, Nacton, Ipswich IP10 0DD.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office. 
 

