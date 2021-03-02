Application for a Premises Licence
Name of Applicant:
Pradeepan Jeyachandran
Name of Premises:
FIREAWAY
Address of Premises:
47-49 Upper brook Street, Ipswich, IP4 1DU
This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich.
The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:
Sale of alcohol
Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:
Start Date: 23/02/2021
Closing Date: 22/03/2021
Representations must be
made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.