Application for a Premises Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10888536

Name of Applicant:

Pradeepan Jeyachandran

Name of Premises:

FIREAWAY

Address of Premises:

47-49 Upper brook Street, Ipswich, IP4 1DU

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich.

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:

Sale of alcohol

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 23/02/2021

Closing Date: 22/03/2021

Representations must be

made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Ipswich Borough Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by email to licensing@ipswich.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.