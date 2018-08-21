News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Variation of Premises Licence/Club Premises Certificate

Name of Applicant: East of England Co-operative Society Limited Name of Premises: East of England Co-op Foodstore Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises): 28 Hening Avenue, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP3 9QJ

This application may be viewed at: Ipswich Borough Council, Grafton House, 15-17 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2DE Proposed Variation: To vary the licence for the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption off the premises as follows: Sunday - 07:00 to 22:00. Timings for the sale of alcohol on Monday to Saturday to remain as per the existing licence. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 15/08/2018 Closing Date: 11/09/2018 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Principal Licensing Officer, Licensing & Enforcement, Ipswich Borough Council (the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingandenforcement@ ipswich.gov.uk It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence.

