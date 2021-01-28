GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10873501

Prentice Aircraft and Cars Ltd trading as Trucks R Us of Sinks Pit, Main Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich IP5 2PE is applying for a licence to use Sinks Pit, Main Road, Kesgrave, Ipswich IP5 2PE as an operating centre for 15 goods vehicles and 6 trailers and to use 2 Arkwright Road, Ipswich, Suffolk IP2 2UB as an operating centre for 10 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.