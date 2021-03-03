GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10889566

Primedrive Ltd trading as Prime of Unit 45 Claydon Business Park, Gipping Road, Great Blakenham, Ipswich, IP6 0NL is applying for a licence to use Orwell Crossing Lorry Park, A14 Eastbound, Nacton, Ipswich, IPI0 0DD as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers

Owners or occuplers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believes that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Dfl, at Central Licensing Office, PO Box 180, Leeds, LS9 1BU stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the website: infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/