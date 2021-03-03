News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Primedrive Ltd
Notice ID: 10889566

Primedrive Ltd trading as Prime of Unit 45 Claydon Business Park, Gipping Road, Great Blakenham, Ipswich, IP6 0NL is applying for a licence to use Orwell Crossing Lorry Park, A14 Eastbound, Nacton, Ipswich, IPI0 0DD as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers
Owners  or  occuplers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believes that  their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Dfl, at Central Licensing  Office, PO Box 180, Leeds, LS9 1BU stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the website: infrastructure-ni.gov.uk/

