Application for GRANT of NEW Premises Licence

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10947182

Name of Applicant:

PY@Work Limited

Name of Premises:

Little Green Wedding Barn

Postal Address of Premises (or description of premises)

The Marsh, Little Green, Thrandeston, Diss, IP21 4BZ

This application may be viewed at:

www.midsuffolk.gov.uk

or by appointment from the Licensing Team at

Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX

The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:

Plays (Indoors and Outdoors), Live and Recorded Music (Indoors and Outdoors) and Supply of Alcohol for consumption both ON and OFF the premises.

Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority):

Closing Date: 25 June 2021

Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk.

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.