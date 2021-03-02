News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Public Notices

ELMSWELL PARISH COUNCIL seeks EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

RAILWAY TAVERN
Notice ID: 10888597

ELMSWELL 
PARISH COUNCIL
seeks
EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST
From suitably qualified & experienced
ARCHITECTS
for the design of a refurbishment of the
RAILWAY TAVERN
at School Road, Elmswell
to provide a first-class community pub.
Enquiries are invited to the Parish Clerk, 
Peter Dow
at The Council Office, The Blackbourne, Blackbourne Road, Elmswell IP30 9UH
clerk@elmswell.suffolk.gov.uk
01359 244134
Approaches to be received on or before 
8th March 2021

