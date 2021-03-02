Public Notices

Notice ID: 10888597

ELMSWELL

PARISH COUNCIL

seeks

EXPRESSIONS OF INTEREST

From suitably qualified & experienced

ARCHITECTS

for the design of a refurbishment of the

RAILWAY TAVERN

at School Road, Elmswell

to provide a first-class community pub.

Enquiries are invited to the Parish Clerk,

Peter Dow

at The Council Office, The Blackbourne, Blackbourne Road, Elmswell IP30 9UH

clerk@elmswell.suffolk.gov.uk

01359 244134

Approaches to be received on or before

8th March 2021