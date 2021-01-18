News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Recom Surfacing Ltd
Notice ID: 10868810

Recom Surfacing Ltd of Unit 2, Hadleigh Enterprise Park, Crockatt Road, Hadleigh, Suffolk IP7 6RJ is applying for a licence to use Copt Hall Farm, Ipswich Road, Bildeston IP7 7BH as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 2 trailers.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

