News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Recom Surfacing Ltd
Notice ID: 11029687

Recom Surfacing Ltd of Copt Hall Farm, Ipswich Road, Bildeston IP7 7BH is applying for a licence to use Copt Hall Farm, Ipswich Road, Bildeston IP7 7BH as an operating centre for 4 goods vehicles and 2 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

More than a dozen fire crews were sent to the fire in Bury St Edmunds last night

Suffolk Live | Updated

13 Fire engines attend blaze at sugar beet factory

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
Visiting is to be suspended at Suffolk hospital's following a rise in the number of Covid patients

Coronavirus

Hospital visits to be suspended due to Covid infection rise

Johnny Griffith

Author Picture Icon
A plan of the new beach village at Felixstowe 

East Suffolk Council

£1million beach village set for approval as part of resort regeneration

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon
Pasture land at Peasenhall where 12 homes could be built

East Suffolk Council

Affordable homes project proposed for Suffolk village

Richard Cornwell

Author Picture Icon