News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Revells Warehousing & Transport Limited
Notice ID: 10925755

Revells Warehousing & Transport Limited trading as Revells Removals & Storage of Unit 5C, Eastlands Industrial Estate, Leiston, Suffolk IP16 4LL is applying for a licence to use Unit 5C, Eastlands Industrial Estate, Leiston, Suffolk IP16 4LL as an operating centre for 6 goods vehicles and 4 trailers.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Suffolk superstar Ed Sheeran will be sponsoring Ipswich Town's kits in 2020/21. 

Ed Sheeran to be Ipswich Town shirt sponsor for 2021/22

Stuart Watson

Author Picture Icon
Teresa found out she'd won £10,000 a month for the next year over a cup of morning tea

People | Video

Woodbridge nurse plans Caribbean retirement after National Lottery win

Holly Hume

Author Picture Icon
Charlotte Oakes

Driver convicted of killing friend in A12 crash

Jane Hunt

Logo Icon
May elections have often been held in sunshine. This year politicians will settle for dry, mild weat

Local Election

Election 2021: Suffolk County Council candidates published

Jason Noble Local Democracy Reporter

Author Picture Icon