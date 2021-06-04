News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Robert C Scutt Ltd
Notice ID: 10944073

Robert C Scutt Ltd of Maitland Rd, Lion Barn Industrial Estate, Needham Market, Suffolk IP6 8NZ is applying for a licence to use Maitland Rd, Lion Barn Industrial Estate, Needham Market, Suffolk IP6 8NZ as an operating centre for 2 goods vehicles and 0 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s 
 

