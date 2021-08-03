GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR'S LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10978903

EADT/Ipswich star this week Saw Transport (UK) Ltd of 110 High Rd West, Felixstowe, Suffolk, IP11 9AD is applying to change an existing licence as follows to add an operating centre to keep 10 goods vehicles and 12 trailers at the operating centre at Denholm Handling LTD Unit 6, Dooley Rd, Felixstowe, IP11 3HG Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner's office.