GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Sea Transport Limited
Notice ID: 10899422

Sea Transport Limited of Unit 25 Bluestem Road, Ransomes Europark, Ipswich, Suffolk IP3 9RR
is applying to change an existing licence as follows To add an operating centre to keep 20 goods vehicles and 16 trailers at 82 Shed, Dock Road, Felixstowe Dock, Felixstowe IP11 3SU.
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

