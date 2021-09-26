News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE (2)

Shore Logistics Ltd
Notice ID: 11009227

Shore Logistics Ltd of Bryon Av, Felixstowe, IP11 3HZ is applying to change an existing licence as follows.

To add an operating centre to keep 5 goods vehicles and 5 trailers at Units 10- 12 Leslie Road, Ipswich, IP3 9PL.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office”

