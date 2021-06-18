PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence - Variation Application

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10951550

Name of Applicant:

Snape Maltings Trading Limited

Name of Premises:

Snape Maltings Concert Hall & Britten-Pears Building

Postal Address of Premises:

Snape Bridge, Saxmundham, IP17 1SP

During the current Covid-19 period while the council offices are closed to the public, the full application can be viewed by emailing: Licensing@ eastsuffolk.gov.uk.

Proposed Licensable Activities:

To extend the licensed area of the premises to include the Henry Moore Lawn. All licensable activities and times to remain the same as on the existing licence.

Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority:

Start Date: 11/06/2021

Closing Date: 08/07/2021

Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, East Suffolk Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensing@eastsuffolk.gov. uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000

