SECTION 2 FORM FOR NOTICE OF INTENTION TO APPLY FOR A ZOO LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10880154

(NEW ZOOS AND EXISTING ZOOS

SUBJECT TO A DIRECTION UNDER

SECTION 6(1)(b) OF THE ACT

1. I/We Stephen Charles Younge, 7 Brent Eleigh Road, Lavenham, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PE hereby give notice that in not less than two months after publication of this notice I/we intend to make application to the Babergh /Mid Suffolk District Council for a licence to operate a proposed zoo at The Green Barn, Bridge Farm Barns, Monks Eleigh, Ipswich, Suffolk IP7 7AY

2. A written notice of the intention to make application for a zoo licence, giving details about the proposed zoo, has been sent to the said Council. This may be inspected, free of charge, by

emailing foodsafety@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk

Signed:- Stephen Younge

Position within the organisation:- Director