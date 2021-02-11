News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
SECTION 2 FORM FOR NOTICE OF INTENTION TO APPLY FOR A ZOO LICENCE

Stephen Charles Younge
Notice ID: 10880154

(NEW ZOOS AND EXISTING ZOOS 
SUBJECT TO A DIRECTION UNDER 
SECTION 6(1)(b) OF THE ACT
1. I/We Stephen Charles Younge, 7 Brent Eleigh Road, Lavenham, Sudbury, Suffolk CO10 9PE hereby give notice that in not less than two months after publication of this notice I/we intend to make application to the Babergh /Mid Suffolk District Council for a licence to operate a proposed zoo at The Green Barn, Bridge Farm Barns, Monks Eleigh, Ipswich, Suffolk IP7 7AY
2. A written notice of the intention to make application for a zoo licence, giving details about the proposed zoo, has been sent to the said Council. This may be inspected, free of charge, by 
emailing foodsafety@baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk
Signed:- Stephen Younge
Position within the organisation:- Director

