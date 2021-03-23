Public Notices

Notice ID: 10900319

Application for a Premises Licence

Name of Applicant Stowmarket Town Council

Name of Premises The Regal Postal Address of Premises: Ipswich Street, Stowmarket IP14 1AY

This application may be viewed at: www.midsuffolk.gov.uk or for further information contact the Licensing Team on: 0300 123 4000 option 6 The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are: Plays, Film, Performance of Dance and anything similar to music and dance (all indoors), Live and Recorded music both indoors and outdoors, the sale of alcohol by retail for consumption both On and Off the premises. Dates between which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority: Start Date: 16th March 2021 Closing Date: 12th April 2021 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX, or by e-mail to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk. It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is £5000.

