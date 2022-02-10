News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Suffolk Libraries IPS Limited
Notice ID: 11098070

Suffolk Libraries IPS Limited of Ipswich County Library, Northgate Street, Ipswich, Suffolk IP1 3DE, is applying to change an existing licence. The application is to add an operating centre to keep 1 goods vehicle (a mobile library) at the following address: Saxon House, Hadleigh Road Industrial Estate, Ipswich, Suffolk, IP2 OUF and also Elm Tree Farm, Great Waldingfield, Sudbury, Suffolk, CO10 0TE.

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

