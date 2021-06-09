News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle Subscribe
Public Notices

PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence – New Application

Tannington Hall Farms Ltd
Notice ID: 10946593

Name of Applicant: 
Tannington Hall Farms Ltd
Name of Premises: 
The Stables
Postal Address of Premises: Tannington Hall, The Green, Tannington, Woodbridge, IP13 7NH
This application may be viewed at:
Mid Suffolk Council
or by appointment from the Licensing Team at
Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX
Proposed Licensable Activities:
Live and Recorded Music (Indoors and Outdoors), Late Night Refreshment (Indoors) and Supply of Alcohol for consumption both ON and OFF the premises
Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority)
Closing Date: 30/06/21
Representations must be made in writing to the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk  District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at either of the above addresses, or by e-mail to licensingteam@baberghmidsuffulk.gov.uk
It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited.

