PUBLIC NOTICE Premises Licence – New Application

Tannington Hall Farms Ltd
Notice ID: 10948289

Name of Applicant: Tannington Hall Farms Ltd

Name of Premises: The Stables

Postal Address of Premises: Tannington Hall, The Green, Tannington, Woodbridge, IP13 7NH

This application may be viewed at:

www.midsuffolk.gov.uk or by appointment from the Licensing Team at Mid Suffolk District Council, Endeavour House, 8 Russell Road, Ipswich IP1 2BX The Proposed Relevant Licensable Activities are:

Live and Recorded Music (Indoors and Outdoors), Late Night Refreshment (Indoors) and Supply of Alcohol for consumption both ON and OFF the premises.

Date until which representations may be made to the Licensing Authority (28 days from day after application given to Authority):

Closing Date: 30 June 2021 Representations must be made in writing to the attention of the Licensing Team, Mid Suffolk District Council (as the Licensing Authority) at the above address, or by e-mail to licensingteam@ baberghmidsuffolk.gov.uk

It is an offence knowingly or recklessly to make a false statement in connection with an application and the maximum fine for which a person is liable on summary conviction for the offence is unlimited. 

