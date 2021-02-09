News Ipswich Town FC Things to do Business Property Lifestyle
Public Notices

GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Telec Networks Ltd
Notice ID: 10879464

Matthew Hague, trading as Telec Networks Ltd Estate Road 7, South Humberside Industrial Estate, Grimsby, DN31 2TP is applying for a licence to use Valley Works, Bucklesham Road, Foxhall, Ipswich IP10 0AT as an operating centre for 20 goods vehicles and 5 trailers
Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.

Most Read

Sandi Toksvig and Alison Steadman take a trip to Moat Cottage on the Wilderness Reserve in Suffolk a

TV

Stunning Suffolk locations to feature on Channel 4's Extraordinary Escapes

Andrew Clarke

Author Picture Icon
Refuse collectors in Ipswich

Suffolk Live

Will your bins be collected today following heavy snow fall?

Paul Geater

Author Picture Icon
Snow drifts have accumulated to great heights in east Suffolk, pictured is Leiston Road in Aldeburgh

Dramatic picture shows extent of snow drifts on Suffolk roads

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon
Bin crews struggled to complete their rounds in the snow. Picture: IPSWICH BOROUGH COUNCIL

Bin collections cancelled across Suffolk due to Beast from the East 2

Oliver Sullivan

Author Picture Icon