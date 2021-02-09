GOODS VEHICLE OPERATOR’S LICENCE

Public Notices

Notice ID: 10879464

Matthew Hague, trading as Telec Networks Ltd Estate Road 7, South Humberside Industrial Estate, Grimsby, DN31 2TP is applying for a licence to use Valley Works, Bucklesham Road, Foxhall, Ipswich IP10 0AT as an operating centre for 20 goods vehicles and 5 trailers

Owners or occupiers of land (including buildings) near the operating centre(s) who believe that their use or enjoyment of that land would be affected, should make written representations to the Traffic Commissioner at Hillcrest House, 386 Harehills Lane, Leeds, LS9 6NF, stating their reasons, within 21 days of this notice. Representors must at the same time send a copy of their representations to the applicant at the address given at the top of this notice. A Guide to Making Representations is available from the Traffic Commissioner’s office.